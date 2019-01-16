Police arrest 3 suspects in knife-wielding robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police have arrested three suspects in relation to an armed robbery that occurred Tuesday night.
Police previously arrested the man believed to be behind a string of robberies using a knife.
Police said he robbed a BP gas station Tuesday night in 13700 block Hull Street around 9 p.m. The man went into the gas station, showed a knife and demanded money. He then got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Officers found the suspect along Route 60 near the Chesterfield/Powhatan line around 10:15 p.m. and arrested him.
Officials said there was never a pursuit, they conducted a traffic stop and he was arrested.
Police arrested Michael T. Carter, 28, and Brittney N. Matthews, 27, of the 1700 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan. Both suspects were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.
Joseph E. Carter, 30, also of the 1700 block of Anderson Highway in Powhatan, was arrested and charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and two counts of possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance.
The investigation found that Michael Carter entered the BP station while Joseph Carter and Matthews waited for him in the vehicle. Michael and Joseph Carter are brothers, while Matthews is in a relationship with Joseph Carter.
Police say they believe this is the robber behind a string of robberies in Chesterfield, Henrico and surrounding areas.
Anyone with information can call police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.
