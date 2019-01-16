Police arrest man believed to be knife-wielding suspect wanted in string of robberies

January 15, 2019 at 11:01 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 11:24 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police said they have arrested the man believed to be behind a string of robberies using a knife.

Police said he robbed a BP gas station Tuesday night in 13700 block Hull Street around 9 p.m.

Officers found the suspect along Route 60 near the Chesterfield/Powhatan line around 10:15 p.m. and arrested him.

Officials said there was never a pursuit, they conducted a traffic stop and he was arrested.

Route 60 has been shutdown just past the Westchester Commons Mall while police investigate.

Police say they believe this is the robber behind a string of robberies in Chesterfield, Henrico and surrounding areas.

