Police arrest man believed to be knife-wielding suspect wanted in string of robberies

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police said they have arrested the man believed to be behind a string of robberies using a knife.
Police said he robbed a BP gas station Tuesday night in 13700 block Hull Street around 9 p.m.
Officers found the suspect along Route 60 near the Chesterfield/Powhatan line around 10:15 p.m. and arrested him.
Officials said there was never a pursuit, they conducted a traffic stop and he was arrested.
Route 60 has been shutdown just past the Westchester Commons Mall while police investigate.
Police say they believe this is the robber behind a string of robberies in Chesterfield, Henrico and surrounding areas.
