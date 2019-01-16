News to know for Jan. 16: Serial robbery suspect arrested; signs alert dog owners to pick up poop; Congress cancels recess

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tuesday was a very active news day. We’ve got you covered with all the news online, but here are some of the more notable stories as your begin this chilly Hump Day.
Chesterfield police say a man suspected in numerous armed robberies has been taken into custody – but not before he hit another store Tuesday night. The suspect has been seen in surveillance images wearing the same clothes and carrying a knife in a series of robberies in Chesterfield and Henrico. He hit a BP station Tuesday and was apprehended shortly after during a traffic stop.
Shockoe Bottom is full of s---. At least that’s how it’s being characterized by an effort to get people to pick up after their dogs. Several homemade signs with catchy phrases have been posted reminding dog owners that not everything about their pooch is peachy.
An upcoming scheduled recess for members of Congress has been canceled unless the government shutdown comes to an end. Both house of Congress are coming up on a scheduled week-long trip home, but will instead stay in Washington if a resolution to the dispute over funding a proposed wall on the border with Mexico is not reached. Of the shutdown, which has affected several agencies, services and the finances of federal workers, President Donald Trump said, “We’ll be out for a long time.”
Here are some other stories that may be of interest:
Cold morning, but sunny day Wednesday. The weekend will get COLD.
Wednesday, Jan. 16 – National Nothing Day
Netflix is raising its subscription prices.
Archie looks like a very good boy.
