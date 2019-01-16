News to know for Jan. 16: Serial robbery suspect arrested; signs alert dog owners to pick up poop; Congress cancels recess

By Brian Tynes | January 16, 2019 at 6:53 AM EST - Updated January 16 at 6:53 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Tuesday was a very active news day. We’ve got you covered with all the news online, but here are some of the more notable stories as your begin this chilly Hump Day.

Serial robbery suspect caught

Chesterfield police say a man suspected in numerous armed robberies has been taken into custody – but not before he hit another store Tuesday night. The suspect has been seen in surveillance images wearing the same clothes and carrying a knife in a series of robberies in Chesterfield and Henrico. He hit a BP station Tuesday and was apprehended shortly after during a traffic stop.

‘Dodge the poop’

Shockoe Bottom is full of s---. At least that’s how it’s being characterized by an effort to get people to pick up after their dogs. Several homemade signs with catchy phrases have been posted reminding dog owners that not everything about their pooch is peachy.

Congress forgoes recess

An upcoming scheduled recess for members of Congress has been canceled unless the government shutdown comes to an end. Both house of Congress are coming up on a scheduled week-long trip home, but will instead stay in Washington if a resolution to the dispute over funding a proposed wall on the border with Mexico is not reached. Of the shutdown, which has affected several agencies, services and the finances of federal workers, President Donald Trump said, “We’ll be out for a long time.”

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Virginia rolls past Virginia Tech in top 10 showdown

VIDEO: RPD asks for help identifying package thief

Petersburg police arrest 2 men in December shooting death

“Women of Wrestling” returns with Chesterfield woman as champion

Weather

Cold morning, but sunny day Wednesday. The weekend will get COLD.

What day is it?

Wednesday, Jan. 16 – National Nothing Day

What’s Trending

Netflix is raising its subscription prices.

Adoptable Animal

Archie looks like a very good boy.

Please share for this adorable guy! Archie is a super cute, sweet looking, neutered young pup who is currently in need...

Posted by Bandit's Adoption and Rescue of K-9s (BARK) on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

