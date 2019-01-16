Near-record rainfall led to more pollution in Chesapeake Bay, report finds

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) — Near-record rainfall last year led to an increase in pollution and poor water quality in the Chesapeake Bay, according to a recently released report.
The Chesapeake Bay Foundation releases its State of the Bay Report once every two years. The nonprofit group provides a grade for around a dozen indicators of the waterway's health, including pollution levels and habitat quality.
In 2018, a "significant" increase in nitrogen and phosphorus levels were recorded, according to the findings.
Matt Kowalski, a restoration specialist for CBF, said increased surface runoff is to blame.
"Stormwater is a huge source," he said. "Especially if you're looking at agricultural fields - anytime you have water that flows off of those, there's potential for it to carry soils and pollutants like nitrogen and phosphorous along with the sediment."
In Harrisonburg, which lies in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, more than 63 inches of rain was recorded in 2018 — well above the average of 36.5 inches, according to WHSV’s First Alert Storm Team.
Kowalski, who is based out of Woodstock, said there are different things cities and farmers can do to reduce harmful runoff.
"Good pasturing, good rotational grazing practices can create better soil health that allows the soil to incorporate absorb more of that water when it does come," he said.
The report was not all bad news, however. Beth McGee, the director of science and agricultural policy at the CBF, said in a release by the nonprofit that scientists are "pointing to evidence of the Bay's increased ability to withstand, and recover from, [...] severe weather events."
In the same release, though, the president of the CBF referred to restoration efforts at this time as “challenging,” due to proposed rollbacks of regulations by the Trump administration.
