Man purchases Chipotle, candles using counterfeit bills

FREDERICKSBURG, VA (WWBT) - Fredericksburg Police are searching for a man who passed counterfeit bills purchasing Chipotle and candles.
The man passed the bills at the Chipotle in the 3000 block of Plank Road and the Yankee Candle located in the 1400 block of Central Park Boulevard.
The suspect is described as a black male, between 5 feet 10 inches tall and 6 feet tall, wearing black Adidas pants with white stripes, a black North Face jacket and a beanie cap.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Guay at 540-373-3122.
