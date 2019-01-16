4.7 magnitude earthquake strikes off coast of Virginia, USGS reports

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 4.7 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Virginia and Maryland.
The U.S. Geological Survey says the 4.7-magnitude earthquake struck Tuesday evening in the Atlantic Ocean, about 136 miles (219 kilometers) southeast of Ocean City, Maryland. No tsunami warning has been issued.
In a Facebook post, Ocean City town officials said emergency officials were monitoring the situation but had not observed any effects from the quake.
The quake happened around 6:30 p.m. and had a depth of 10 km.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
