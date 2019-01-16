Henrico 8th grader advances to Regional Spelling Bee

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Vishnoy Vadakkancheri, an eighth-grader at Moody Middle School, is set to advance to Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee.
The 13-year-old bested competitors across Henrico County Tuesday night for the division title.
Vadakkancheri won in round 11 be correctly spelling “domiciliated,” a word meaning establishing residence. He also spelled “verisimilitude,” “kielbasa” and “animadversion” to help take the title.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch Regional Spelling Bee will be Mar. 9 at the Library of Virginia. The regional winner will advance to the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is held in late May and televised by ESPN.
