Hanover offering free tax prep assistance

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County is offering free tax prep help.
Beginning Feb. 5, the Hanover County Department of Social Services will help file tax returns every Tuesday starting at 5 p.m.
The service is available to anyone whose income is below $55,000 on a first-come, first-served basis.
To receive the help, you must bring your original W-2, Social Security cards of yourself and dependents, photo ID and a Form 1095 A regarding for Affordable Health Care.
If you are married and filing jointly, both spouses must be present.
The department’s office is located at 12304 Washington Highway in Ashland.
For more information, call 365-6646.
