Gymnastics coach charged with sexual battery of juvenile

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - A Richmond-area gymnastics coach has been charged with aggravated sexual battery on a juvenile.
Benjamin David Jones was arrested Jan. 10 by Colonial Heights police with help from the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.
Police said the incident for which Jones is charged occurred at a home in Colonial Heights.
Jones is being held in Riverside Regional Jail. His next court appearance is Feb. 26.
Anyone with information about the incident or other potential crimes and victims is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or detective Harris at (804) 520-9326.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.