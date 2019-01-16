GRTC reports ridership increase

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - New quarterly ridership data shows that GRTC’s ridership is the highest it has been in the past 10 quarters.
The new numbers, which reverse the trend of ridership decline, come from GRTC’s new network, which launched in 2018. GRTC’s ridership increased by 11% from 3,765,552 riders in FY18 to 4,172,096 riders in FY19.
“We are extremely pleased to see this new data verifies what we’ve witnessed during the past six months in our redesigned network. It also proves that a transit system, in partnership with localities and funding partners, can modernize and reverse ridership decline. The Pulse has certainly been the catalyst supporting change and ridership increases," said GRTC Interim Chief Executive Officer Charlie Mitchell.
The increase in numbers comes in part from GRTC modernizing the transit system. The Pulse increased ridership by 16% from Quarter 1 to Quarter 2.
The system exceeds expectations, with an average weekday ridership of 6,106. The expected ridership total was 3,500. GRTC’s pre-paid service agreements with Virginia Commonwealth University and Richmond Public Schools have also contributed to the increase.
