Forecast: A frosty start, the sunny and cool. Watching a First Alert Weather Sunday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -After a few days of mainly dry weather, light rain or snow could arrive Thursday night, with a big storm bringing rain Saturday night and Sunday that could end as snow plus a flash freeze.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain with chance for snow north of RVA overnight. Lows upper 20s, highs low to mid 40s. (Evening Rain Chance: 60%)
FRIDAY: Pre-dawn showers, then partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Early AM rain chance: 20%)
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Rain develops towards evening. Lows upper 30s, highs mid to upper 40s. (Evening rain chance: 40%)
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday for heavy rain potentially changing to snow before ending.
SUNDAY: Rain likely, then it changes to snow as it ends during the afternoon. An arctic front arriving means after climbing to the 50° mark midday, we’ll get sharply colder VERY quickly. We could drop 20° in an hour. The rain could change to snow before ending, with an inch of accumulation possible. (Precipitation chance: 90%)
Expect a flash freeze late Sunday, meaning wet cars will get encased in ice and puddles could freeze on roads. This needs to be watched closely!
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds but bitterly cold. Lows in the mid 10s, highs in the mid to upper 20s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows near 20, highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
