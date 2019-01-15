74-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - A 74-year-old man was killed after being partially ejected from his vehicle in Nottoway County on Tuesday.
Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 40 at 8:30 a.m.
A Toyota 4Runner was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and veered off the road and down an embankment, striking several trees.
The driver was not wearing a seat belt and VSP said he died at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.
The crash is under investigation.
