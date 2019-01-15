74-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 15, 2019 at 12:16 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 12:16 PM

NOTTOWAY, VA (WWBT) - A 74-year-old man was killed after being partially ejected from his vehicle in Nottoway County on Tuesday.

Virginia State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash on Route 40 at 8:30 a.m.

A Toyota 4Runner was traveling eastbound when it crossed the center line and veered off the road and down an embankment, striking several trees.

The driver was not wearing a seat belt and VSP said he died at the scene. There were no other people in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

