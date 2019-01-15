‘Women of Wrestling’ set to return with champion wrestler from Chesterfield

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The show WOW, “Women of Wrestling,” is set to return with Erica Porter from Chesterfield as the champion of the show.
“Women of Wrestling,” which was previously canceled back in 2006, is now set to premiere Friday, Jan. 18 at 9 p.m.
Porter, featured as “Jungle GRRRL,” is one of the original female wrestlers from the show that was previously canceled, but now it’s making its return under Mark Cuban’s AXS TV.
“I am beyond excited. I am the OG - the original - since 2000 (in the original show). I have been there with the vision of the company,” said Porter.
Porter’s wrestling persona on the show is someone who plays by her own rules and doesn’t care if you like it or not.
“Jungle GRRRL is no nonsense. She is strong and powerful. She has a different kind of wisdom because she’s from the jungle,” said Porter.
The all-women wrestling show is a character-driven story line show that gives women a platform in sports entertainment.
“Women can stand on their own and tell incredible stories and be the voices, motivations, the inspirations for future generations to come,” said Porter.
A voice that Porter says is much bigger than Jungle GRRRL being in the ring.
“For a little girl that’s sitting there watching and thinking that sports entertainment is a man’s world, it’s not,” said Porter.
The show allows young women to view these wrestlers as super hero’s who come in all shapes, sizes and genders.
“We believe that we are super heroes and that everybody has the opportunity to be a super hero,” said Porter.
AXS TV can viewed on Sling TV, DIRECTV NOW, and Philo.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.