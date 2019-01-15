Virginians to receive February SNAP benefits early

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Due to the federal government shutdown, Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients will receive their February food benefits early.
The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) says the benefits will be made on Thursday, Jan. 17.
“Families having access to food and children going to school without being hungry is a basic and critical need that transcends politics,” said VDSS Commissioner Duke Storen. “The SNAP program ensures food security for many of our nation’s most vulnerable citizens and we are pleased to be able to provide benefits to our clients for the month of February.”
VDSS says people who have already been determined eligible for benefit do not have to take any actions - the benefits will automatically be loaded onto their SNAP EBT cards.
People who have filed new applications for benefits or are in the process of renewing their benefits are encouraged to submit remaining documents “as soon as possible.”
“This early issuance of food benefits is still intended to sustain households throughout the month of February,” said VDSS Director of Benefit Programs Toni Blue Washington. “SNAP recipients are encouraged to proactively plan their food shopping for the month of February using these early funds.”
The status of benefits in March is “unknown at this time.”
For any questions SNAP questions:
- Contact the Enterprise Customer Service Center at 1-855-635-4370
- Contact your local department of Social Services | CLICK HERE for full list
- Call 2-1-1 or visit www.211virginia.org
