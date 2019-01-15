VDOT, crews monitor roads, ice across central Virginia

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Crews continue to monitor ice and road conditions after winter weather moved through central Virginia this past weekend.
“It was surprising to see snow when we came up here, and it seems like there was a line right in the middle,” Drake Atkins said.
Atkins lives in the Colonial Heights area where it was mostly freezing rain, he came to Hanover where it snowed to handle business.
“We are going to get those roads as safe as we possibly can, as soon as we possibly can. That is our goal,” Steve Yob said.
Before you get too happy, Yob with Henrico Public Works warns drivers of the hidden danger on pavements.
“If you see wet roads, I would assume you will hit an icy patch,” Yob said.
Henrico crews are still on 12-hour shifts, monitoring roads and those slick areas.
“At this point in time, we are looking at mop ups. Any icy spots like hills, curves, subdivision entrances, turning lanes. All of those we will be attending to,” Yob said.
VDOT also on road patrol, their crews focusing on bridges and overpasses that freeze faster.
“Last night I wasn’t on the roads at all. I decided to stay in because I didn’t want to take any chances out there,” Chesterfield resident James Oyan said.
Oyan stayed inside last night, and his daughter stayed home from school Monday as many counties decided it was too dangerous.
“It’s better to be safe than sorry. I’m glad my little girl didn’t have to go to school. I’m perfectly fine with that,” Oyan said.
The parking lot and sidewalks of Greenwood Elementary School in Henrico and Atlee High School in Hanover are all clear for students to return Tuesday.
As the temperatures drop and the threat of black ice increases, officials say be alert and aware while on the roads.
"Look before you move over and drive carefully. People have a hard time doing that even when it’s dry outside it seems like,” Atkins said.
