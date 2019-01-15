Top 10 showdown: UVA rolls past Virginia Tech 81-59

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The University of Virginia Cavaliers topped the Virginia Tech Hokies Tuesday night with a 81-59 win in men’s basketball.
For the first time ever, both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the nation - Virginia is No. 4 in the most recent Associated Press poll while Virginia Tech is No. 9. In the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll, UVA is No. 1 while Tech is No. 7.
The game was so big that even ESPN has headlined Tuesday’s game as “Why Virginia vs. Virginia Tech could be your real ACC title game preview.”
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.