Top 10 showdown: Tuesday marks a rare ‘first’ for the UVA-Tech rivalry

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The University of Virginia Cavaliers and Virginia Tech Hokies are facing off on Tuesday night in men’s basketball with much more on the line than usual.
For the first time ever, both teams are ranked in the top 10 in the nation - Virginia is No. 4 in the most recent Associated Press poll while Virginia Tech is No. 9. In the USA TODAY Sports coaches poll, UVA is No. 1 while Tech is No. 7.
And after Duke lost on Monday night to Syracuse, UVA and Tech are the only remaining teams undefeated in ACC play.
The game is so big that even ESPN has headlined Tuesday’s game as “Why Virginia vs. Virginia Tech could be your real ACC title game preview.”
Tuesday’s game tips off at 8 p.m. on CW Richmond.
