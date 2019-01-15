3 siblings struck by car at PA bus stop; 1 killed

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, PA (WTAE/CNN) – An 11-year-old died Monday after a car hit him and his two siblings while they were waiting for a school bus.
The two surviving children had to be airlifted to a hospital.
It happened when an approaching car stopped at a nearby stop sign, then turned right onto the street where the children were.
Police say glare from the sun may have prevented that driver from seeing the group. They do not believe the driver did anything wrong.
Kiara Oesterling, who witnessed the events, said the kids were waiting in a very dangerous spot.
"As I passed, I realized it was a boy laying on his backpack and I was like, 'Wow, that's a horrible place for them to wait for the bus,'" Oesterling explained.
The children's house is about 50 feet away from the place they were struck.
“I wondered why they were there instead of across at their house," Oesterling said.
