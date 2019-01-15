Police: UPS driver stole packages, sold luxury items on eBay

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Detectives arrested a UPS driver in Louisville who they suspect stole dozens of packages and some factory inventory, selling at least some of what he stole.
Louisville Metro Police believe Jon Keen, 38, may be involved in the theft of more than 60 packages from various victims, according to one of his arrest citations.
What led officers to Keen was likely a shipment of custom luxury watches that disappeared.
The victim, a Royal Air Force Captain, told police he designed seven custom watches from the Bremont Watch Company worth more than $45,000. He never received the watches from UPS.
The Bremont Watch Company identified the missing watches on an eBay account. A UPS detective found that eBay seller was based in Louisville and worked for UPS.
According to Keen’s arrest report, he admitted to owning the eBay account and selling one of the watches for $2,000.
On January 8, officers executed a search warrant of Keen’s home in Old Louisville where they found “multiple high value” electronics they believe were also stolen. The items were factory sealed, police said, and showed no record of being purchased.
Keen’s arrest report said police also discovered marijuana, Xanax bars and a drug that appeared to be MDMA, along with scales.
He was arrested in the early morning hours of Jan. 9, his arrest report shows.
A subsequent arrest report dated Jan. 11 said detectives also found a package that had not been delivered in Keen’s home. Inside the package were luxury perfumes and colognes valued at nearly $1,700, that arrest report states.
Between both cases, the UPS driver faces two felony charges of receiving stolen property, along with possessing and trafficking drugs.
Keen is being held in the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $10,000 bond, which he can put up 10 percent of to be released.
His arrest report states more charges may be filed in the future.
Keen is due back in court on Feb. 12.
