Police investigating homicide death of Chesterfield man

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are investigating a homicide on Chinaberry Drive.
Police were called to the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive at 11:22 p.m. Monday night for a report of a man dead inside his apartment.
The victim was identified as Clarence H. Fowlkes, 58.
Police have not released information on the manner of death or when the death is believed to have occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
