Police identify man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Route 288 Tuesday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash and said the driver pulled over with a disabled vehicle, got out of the car and stepped into the left lane of south 288 near the ramp to Hull Street at 8:30 a.m.
The man was hit by a tractor-trailer. A witness on the scene said the man was in the road at the time he was struck.
VSP identified the man as Derek D. Dambacher, 53, of Chesterfield.
No one else was in the vehicle.
There are no charges at this time.
The crash caused lanes of Route 288 south to be closed for an extended period Tuesday morning.
