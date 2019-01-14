PERFECT 10: UCLA gymnast wows the internet and the judges

LOS ANGELES, CA (WBRC) - UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi has wowed the internet with a flawless floor routine.
On Saturday night, the 21-year-old senior showcased her talents in an impossibly challenging routine. The routine is set to an instrumental melody of R&B and pop hits.
According to the Los Angeles Times, this is only Ohashi’s second time performing the routine since debuting it at a season-opening meet against Nebraska on January 4.
People online were quick to react not only to the jaw-dropping moves, but also Ohashi’s teammates dancing along in the background.
In case you didn’t know, Ohashi previously competed in the elite level of gymnastics alongside Simone Biles. She made the decision to retire from the elite level in order to become a college athlete. When she made this decision, she had been competing with a fractured back and two torn shoulders.
In a Players' Tribune video, Ohashi talks about her emotional journey. She talks about the intense pressure she was under competing at the elite level and says she hasn’t been able to find this type of happiness in a long time.
Copyright 2019 WBRC. All rights reserved.