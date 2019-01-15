Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy stops by SwimRVA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - To preview the upcoming USA TYR Pro Swim Series, SwimRVA had three-time USA Olympic swimmer Ryan Murphy stop by to talk their youth program.
“I remember sitting in their shoes 10-15 years ago and I’ve had a lot of experiences, and hopefully they can take something from my experiences and maybe that will help them reach the next level,” said Murphy.
Along with his motivational pep-talk, Murphy jumped in the pool and worked with the kids on a couple of swimming drills.
“It’s really motivational and inspiring for me because I, too, want to become any Olympian. I think that’s a goal for most swimmers around here,” said Murphy.
For swimmers like Christine Datovech, meeting Murphy wasn’t just inspiring, but a dream come true because she got a chance to race side-by-side with him.
“I really couldn’t wrap my mind around that, I really have no words,” said Datovech.
As for Murphy, he says he loves giving back to the next generation and he looks forward to seeing what RVA fans will bring in April.
“There’s so many world records set in 2008, so hopefully will be able to take some of that magic and have some fast swimming here in April,“ said Murphy.
The international four day event is scheduled from Apr. 10-13, and will showcase some of the world’s leading swimmers from the USA Swimming National team to the top 50 world ranked swimmers.
