News to know for Jan. 15: ‘Dangerous’ robbery suspect wanted; owner cited after dog attacks; weekend snow possible

By Brian Tynes | January 15, 2019 at 7:03 AM EST - Updated January 15 at 7:03 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We couldn’t even go a day following the recent snow without hearing about the potential for another one – an even colder one.

‘This is dangerous’

Following a string of armed robberies police believe were perpetuated by the same person, Chesterfield police are searching for the suspect. Victims of the robberies hope the suspect is captured quickly because it has caused a disruption in their lives and threatens their personal safety.

Dog attacks

Following attacks on other dogs by German shepherds in Richmond, a man was cited for having a dangerous dog and nuisance animals. One dog has died and a teenage girl and her dog were injured by three other dogs all owned by the same man. Neighbors say the man lives out of state and brings the dogs with him when he visits his mother.

No end in sight

President Donald Trump says ending the longest-ever government shutdown is “so simple.” But despite that, there doesn’t seem to be an end to the impasse in the near future. Trump has threatened to declare a national emergency to build the wall on the Mexican border that has caused the shutdown, but said he’s not looking to do. The White House said it is attempting to bypass Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and appeal to Democrat representatives directly.

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Weather

Ready for more snow? There’s a chance of another rain/snow event in the Richmond this weekend.

What day is it?

Tuesday, Jan. 15 – National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

What’s Trending

A picture of an egg – yep, just a regular old egg – is now the most liked picture ever on Instagram. Head on over to the NBC12 Instagram page and help that egg hatch into a baby chick.

Adoptable Animal

Terra cute-a.

Posted by Atlantic Region Central Border Collie Rescue on Monday, January 14, 2019

