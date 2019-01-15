Motions hearing in Civil War monuments suit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WCAV) - A motions hearing in the lawsuit against the city over the downtown Civil War statues took place Monday.
Charlottesville Circuit Court Judge Rick Moore ruled that the individual city councilors named in the suit must remain as defendants in the case at least temporarily, but they can appeal.
City Council voted to remove the statues in 2017, and plaintiffs say that action broke the state law protecting war memorials. The court will be hearing more motions in the case over the next few days.
The trial had been set to begin Monday, but it has been continued and may now take place in March or September.
