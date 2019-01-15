Millennial women participate more in job market, says Bloomberg report

(CNN) - Millennial women are participating in the U.S. job market at levels not seen in nearly 20 years.
Women between the ages of 25 and 34 accounted for more than 76 percent of people either working or actively looking for work, according to a report from Bloomberg.
They said the numbers were taken from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics for December of last year.
The gap between young women and their male peers has also narrowed to around 12 percent.
That is the lowest divide between men and women that this age group has ever seen.
Bloomberg states the cultural shifts may have something to do with the change.
Millennial women are now more likely to have a college degree than their male peers. They are also delaying getting married and having children.
