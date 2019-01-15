Man struck, killed by tractor-trailer on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A man was struck and killed by a tractor-trailer on Route 288 Tuesday morning.
Virginia State Police responded to the crash and said the driver was pulled over, got out of the car and started walking in the right hand lane of south 288 near the ramp to Hull Street at 8:30 a.m.
The man was hit by a tractor-trailer. A witness on the scene said the man was in the road at the time he was struck.
No one else was in the vehicle.
The crash caused lanes of Route 288 south to be closed for an extended period Tuesday morning.
