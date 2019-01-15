Man charged with murder after Chesterfield man found dead in apartment

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police have arrested a man for murder after a man was found dead by his family members on Chinaberry Drive.
Police were called to the 700 block of Chinaberry Drive at the Chesterfield Village apartments at 11:22 p.m. Monday night for a report of a man dead inside his apartment.
The victim was identified as Clarence H. Fowlkes, 58.
Rodney M. Powell, 46, of Henrico, is charged with first-degree murder in relation to Fowlkes death. He is being held at the Chesterfield County Jail pending a court hearing.
“Fowlkes’ body had signs of trauma,” Chesterfield Police said in a news release.
Fowlkes’ cause of death has not yet been released.
“It’s very unexpected and hard because in many ways he is the glue to our family,” said Asia Higgs, Fowlkes’ niece. “Just knowing that it was senseless and at the hands of someone else… essentially he was stolen from us.”
Higgs said her mom and other family members went to Fowlkes’ apartment when they hadn’t heard from the victim Monday.
“It was very unlike him because he always talked to my other uncle or my aunt every day,” Higgs said. “They were his best friends.”
According to the family, they found Fowlkes on the ground, cold to the touch and bleeding.
"Somebody locked and left him there," said Chelsea Higgs Wise, his niece.
“He wouldn’t hurt a fly,” Higgs added. “It doesn’t make any sense. It’s very confusing.”
“That right there is enough to just be enraged, heartbroken and all over the place with emotions,” Wise said.
“It was in his nature to shelter a lot of people and was always willing to take people in," added Austin Higgs, another niece of Fowlkes. "I think sometimes, in the world we live in, people are all too willing to take advantage of that kindness."
Police said Fowlkes’ car, which was missing from the apartment complex, was recovered as of 12:25 p.m. Tuesday.
“Right now, we’re just trying to seek justice to whoever did this to our loved one,” Higgs said. “We want to ensure that police are doing everything they can to follow up on leads because he doesn’t have any enemies.”
Fowlkes was a security guard and an Army veteran. But to the Higgs he was more than that; he was the uncle they could always count on.
“He may not have had kids of his own, but our uncle was such a huge part of our lives,” Wise said. “With holidays, the cooking, that was some of the best memories.”
It was at Fowlkes’ apartment where the cooking took place and he always had one rule.
"He didn’t let you eat standing up in his house,” Higgs laughed.
The family said his apartment was their comfort zone; a place where Fowlkes would host family gatherings.
“He’s just a nurturer,” Higgs said. “He’s a family man. He essentially raised me and all my cousins. He’s a village within one person. He’s everything anyone every needed.”
Now as the family seeks justice for Fowlkes’ death, they have a message for the person responsible.
"Don't be a coward,” Wise said. “Come out and tell us what happened. Serve your time and take accountability. We'll know who you are, just come out and give us what we deserved on that."
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
