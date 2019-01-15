Hopewell’s new police chief opens up on officer-involved shootings, vision

HOPEWELL, VA (WWBT) - It’s Hopewell Police Chief Kamran Afzal’s third week on the job, and he is discussing an officer-involved shooting and his vision for the department for the first time since taking over.
Friday will mark one month since a Hopewell police officer shot and killed an armed robbery suspect. The shooting happened on the very same day he was sworn into office. Since state police are still investigating the case, Afzal says there’s little he can say when it comes to specifics, but he has a lot to say about the topic of police-involved shootings in general.
"It is extremely traumatic. I don’t know of any officer that comes in and says, ‘this is the day that I’m going to use my firearm,'” he said.
Right now, a Hopewell police officer remains on administrative leave following the shooting death of armed robbery suspect Angel Decarlo. It happened Tuesday Dec. 18, 2018, on Elm Street.
As state police investigate the death, the city’s new police chief to weigh in on officer-invovled shootings in general.
"It’s a tragedy. There is no good shoot. It doesn’t exist, even if it’s justifiable. There’s no such thing as a good shooting. Somebody’s life was lost and there’s family associated with that…When you join a law enforcement, you’re not the kind of person that likes taking advantage of people or trying to hurt other people. That’s not the purpose,” Afzal said.
He said he wants to focus on stopping crime by getting to the root of what causes it.
"If I take the dealer out but I haven’t addressed the addiction, they’re going to look for the next dealer,” Afzal said.
He says it takes community collaboration.
“When you’re working with communities that have issues, you can’t just put more police officers [on the streets]…We’re going to identify some people that really are the leaders of that group, people call it intelligence-led policing,” he said.
Afzal hopes of having all of Hopewell’s citizens on board with his officers.
"I’m not going to say we’re going to succeed right away, and sometimes we’re going to fall flat on our face but if you learn as to what we did wrong, I think we’re going to be better off,” he said.
Afzal left his post as police chief in Durango, Colorado. His daughter attends VCU, so he says being close to her sure didn’t hurt his decision to come here. He also spent time with the Arlington Police Department in Northern Virginia.
