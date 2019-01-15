Forecast: Morning clouds, then afternoon sun. Plus an arctic front this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After melting during the day on Monday, temperatures dropped well below freezing in spots, likely leading to icy spots again for the Tuesday morning commute.
TUESDAY: Morning clouds, then Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 43.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s
THURSDAY: Increasing cloudiness with rain (slight chance of a wintry mix developing) overnight. Lows upper 20s, highs mid 40s. Daytime precipitation chance only 10% but increases to 70% evening and night
FRIDAY: Pre-dawn showers, then Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Early AM rain chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Increasing clouds. Dry until sundown. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 40s. (Precipitation chance: 20%)
First Alert Weather Day for Sunday for heavy rain potentially changing to snow before ending.
SUNDAY: Rain likely, then it changes to snow as it ends during the afternoon. An arctic front arriving means after climbing to the 50° mark midday, we’ll get sharply colder VERY quickly. We could drop 20° in an hour. The rain could change to snow before ending, with an inch or 2 of accumulation possible. Rain chance: 80%
MONDAY: Decreasing clouds but bitterly cold. Lows in the mid 10s, highs in the mid to upper 20s.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.