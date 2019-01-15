Digital Dialogue: For the love of animals

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Do you have a new furry friend in your home? Are you considering getting a new pet?
Wherever you are in the process, you’re not going to want to miss our next Digital Dialogue at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 18 on animal rescuing and adoption.
NBC12′s Jasmine Turner will host this discussion on Facebook Live with the following panelists:
Kaicee Robertson, the special events coordinator at Richmond Animal League. She’s worked in animal welfare for eight years and is committed to improving the lives of all animals.
Robertson shares her home with two rescued dogs and many cats, including some very special feral barn cats (... oh ... and her husband, too!).
Robin Young, the outreach coordinator at Richmond Animal Care and Control. She oversees the volunteer and foster programs, as well as community and media outreach.
Young was previously the volunteer/foster coordinator at the Martinsville-Henrico County SPCA.
Tamsen Heckel Kingry, chief operating officer at Richmond SPCA. She joined joined Richmond SPCA in 2002 and also oversees the organization’s communications and development.
Kingry, who had a key role in creating the Susan M. Markel Veterinary Hospital, shares her home with two adopted cats and dog as well as occasionally bottle baby foster kittens.
In addition to joining the discussion and asking questions on Facebook Live during the Digital Dialogue, you can observe the conversation on our news app and Roku and Amazon channels.
