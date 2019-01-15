DEQ studying if road salt affects stormwater

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) — With refreezing a possibility overnight all week, many are applying that extra layer of salt on the roads and sidewalks — but what happens to all that salt once the snow and ice finally melt?
Salt laid down in Downtown Harrisonburg in preparation of this week's refreezing.
The Virginia Department of Environmental Quality said some of this excess salt can end up in a city's stormwater.
"Where you have a lot more streets and there's salting going on in those streets, the potential for there to be runoff in surface body waters is greater," said Gary Flory, Agriculture and Stormwater Program Manager with DEQ.
Flory says this is a new study on how extra chloride in an environment can impact wildlife.
According to the DEQ, right now this does not affect the valley, but it is a statewide issue.
"Right here in the Shenandoah Valley, we don't really anticipate a significant impact," Flory said. "In other places in the state, like in northern Virginia, there have been impacts and certain sections of streams that are impaired by chlorides."
Flory said a big impact on this study depends on how many roads are in an area. The more roads, the more salt and ice melting product put down.
The DEQ will be following up with the study in northern Virginia in the coming months.
