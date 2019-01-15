Deadly fire serves as reminder to families

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — A fire which ripped through a West Virginia home over the weekend, killing four children inside, serves as a reminder to families to create and practice a plan of escape for kids.
The children who died were between the ages of 6 months and eight years.
Katie Caler, a Fire Prevention Education Specialist at the Harrisonburg Fire Department, recommends talking to children about what to do if a fire breaks out as soon as they are old enough to understand.
The plan should include two exits out of rooms.
"Think of the rooms you spend a lot of time in — bedrooms, living rooms, kitchens, things like that," Caler said.
She added it's a good idea to not only discuss the plan but also practice it.
In addition to escape routes, Caler said children should be reminded of good techniques of escaping — like opening windows and feeling doors for heat.
“A lot of them think, ‘Well, I’ll just jump out of the window, or I’ll tie bed sheets together or I’ll rappel down the side of the house.’ They sound crazy, but they’ve seen them in movies and they really think that they work,” she said. “The best thing that you can do is get to that window, open it [and] signal for help.”
The fire in Clay County is not considered suspicious, according to our sister station WSAZ. A fire official said it appeared one of the children was attempting to escape but was overtaken by the flames.
Four people were able to escape the home.
