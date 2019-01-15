‘David versus Goliath’: McDonald’s loses ‘Big Mac’ trademark dispute to small Irish chain Supermac’s

(Gray News) - Irish fast food chain Supermac’s has won a trademark dispute with U.S. burger giant McDonald’s for the use of “Big Mac” in its products.
The European Union Intellectual Property Office sided with the Irish chain in a court ruling Tuesday and said that McDonald’s had not proven genuine use of the trademark as a burger or restaurant name.
McDonald’s had previously succeeded in putting a stop to the Irish chain’s plans to expand into the UK and Europe based on the similarity between the name Supermac’s and the Big Mac.
In 2013, McDonald’s won a similar ruling when a European court upheld a ruling that said the MacCoffee trademark of a Singaporean company was invalid.
While Supermac’s has copyright protection in Ireland, it may extend to the UK and Europe.
“We knew when we took on this battle that it was a David versus Goliath scenario, but just because McDonald’s has deep pockets and we are relatively small in context doesn’t mean we weren’t going to fight our corner,” Supermac’s Managing Director Pat McDonagh told the Irish Times.
“This is the end of the McBully,” McDonagh told RTE.
McDonald’s has a substantial presence in the European Union. Germany alone has more than 2,000 locations, according to Investopedia.
The company earned more than $5 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2017.
