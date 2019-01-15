Data breach in Hanover online payment system may have exposed credit card numbers

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - Hanover County says credit card information used to make online utility and building inspection payments has been compromised.
The online payments made through the Click2Gov portal between Aug. 1, 2018, and Jan. 9, 2019, were impacted.
“This information includes customer names, credit card number, and expiration dates,” Hanover said on its website.
The county says payments made over the phone and automatic withdrawals were not impacted.
A new server has been built, along with a new version of the software.
“This new version of the software does not contain the vulnerability that was used to obtain the credit card information,” the county said.
The county urges residents who use the online system to check credit card statements and set up fraud alerts.
For additional information, contact Department of Public Utilities customer service at 804- 365-6024 or email creditcard@hanovercounty.gov.
“The county apologizes for and deeply regrets any inconvenience or concern this may cause. We are taking all necessary steps to investigate the breach,” the county said.
