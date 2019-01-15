Broadway legend Carol Channing dies at age 97

Channing described herself as black in her autobiography, “Just Lucky I Guess: A Memoir of Sorts” (2002), published when she was 81. She said when she was 16 years old and heading to college, her mother told her that her father was the son of a German-American father and a black mother. But perhaps she was not, she said in 2010 on “The Wendy Williams Show,” explaining that her mother was angry at her father and may have wanted to get back at him.