Another Central Virginia store robbed by knife-wielding suspect
(Source: Hanover Sheriff's Office)
January 15, 2019 at 3:50 PM EST - Updated January 15 at 3:50 PM

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a man who robbed a FasMart along Chamberlayne Road on Monday.

This robbery comes after a string of robberies where a suspect used a knife in Henrico and Chesterfield counties.

Officials said they were called to the 9400 block of Chamberlayne Road for a robbery around 11:37 p.m.

The robber went into the FasMart, showed a knife and demanded money. The man then got away on foot with an undisclosed amount of money and property.

The robber is described as white male, with a thin build, approximately 5-foot-10, wearing a dark jacket with a fleece covering his face.

Anyone information can call the sheriff’s office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

Officials have not said if this robbery is related to the previous ones.

