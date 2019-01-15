Americans now more likely to die of accidental opioid overdose than in a car accident

(KFVS) - For the first time in U.S. History, Americans are now more likely to die of an accidental opioid overdose than in a motor vehicle accident.
A new report from the National Safety Council sheds a light on the worsening opioid crisis.
Americans now have a 1 in 96 chance of dying from an opioid overdose, according to the council’s new report on preventable deaths.
As a comparison, the odds of dying in a motor vehicle crash in a lifetime is 1 in 103, and 1 in 114 for falls.
The rising overdose numbers are a part of a larger trend.
According to the council, the lifetime odds of an American dying from a preventable, unintentional injury are on the rise.
In 2017 there were 169,936 preventable injury deaths, an increase of 5.3 percent from the year before and a 96 percent increase compared to the data from 1992.
Comparing 2017 to 2016, home and public deaths experienced large increases of 6 percent or more.
According to the council, the increases in home and public deaths were largely driven by a 11 percent increase in poisoning deaths, including opioid overdoses.
NCS hopes by publishing this report that, “we can – and will – eliminate preventable deaths in our lifetime.”
