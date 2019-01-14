32-year-old Henrico man dies after striking tree

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A 32-year-old Henrico County man was killed in a car crash Jan. 10.
Henrico police and fire responded to the 1800 block of Debbie Lane at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 10 where a vehicle struck a tree.
A Honda CR-V was traveling westbound when it was side-swiped by a Mercury sedan that was traveling eastbound. The Mercury then continue straight, ran off the road and struck a tree.
Terrell V. Thomas was identified as the driver of the Mercury. He was transported to the hospital where he died.
Police said Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown into the passenger side of the vehicle.
The driver of the Honda CR-V did not sustain any injuries.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
