32-year-old Henrico man dies after striking tree
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 14, 2019 at 10:36 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 10:36 AM

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A 32-year-old Henrico County man was killed in a car crash Jan. 10.

Henrico police and fire responded to the 1800 block of Debbie Lane at 4:50 p.m. on Jan. 10 where a vehicle struck a tree.

A Honda CR-V was traveling westbound when it was side-swiped by a Mercury sedan that was traveling eastbound. The Mercury then continue straight, ran off the road and struck a tree.

Terrell V. Thomas was identified as the driver of the Mercury. He was transported to the hospital where he died.

Police said Thomas was not wearing a seat belt and was thrown into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver of the Honda CR-V did not sustain any injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

