Police investigating gas station armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this evening at a Chesterfield gas station.
The incident occurred at the Exxon located in the 2700 block of Buford Road at approximately 7:20 p.m.
A man entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded money from the register. He then fled the area with an unknown amount of cash.
No one was injured in the incident.
The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall. He is said to be in his late teens and early twenties.
He was wearing a black winter coat, black hoodie and grey pants.
Police continue to investigate the robbery. Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.
