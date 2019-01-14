Police investigating gas station armed robbery

By NBC12 Newsroom | January 13, 2019 at 9:37 PM EST - Updated January 13 at 9:37 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred this evening at a Chesterfield gas station.

The incident occurred at the Exxon located in the 2700 block of Buford Road at approximately 7:20 p.m.

A man entered the business, displayed a knife and demanded money from the register. He then fled the area with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with a thin build, between 5 feet 7 inches and 6 feet tall. He is said to be in his late teens and early twenties.

He was wearing a black winter coat, black hoodie and grey pants.

Police continue to investigate the robbery. Anyone with any information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251.

