News to know Jan. 14: Icy roads; schools closed; string of armed robberies in Chesterfield

Top headlines for Jan. 14
By Brian Tynes | January 14, 2019 at 7:03 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 7:03 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’ve got all the bases covered on the aftermath of a weekend round of winter winter across central Virginia.

Closings and delays

With snow and ice throughout the region Monday, schools are closed and several businesses have shut down for the day. We have an updated list of all the affected places.

Be careful driving

VDOT is urging drivers to be cautious and only travel if necessary. Several roads still have snow on them and icy conditions can make driving more dangerous. Virginia State Police has reported more than 300 crashes throughout central Virginia related to the winter weather.

The dangerous conditions could stretch into the morning commute, and Cowardin says VDOT crews will be on standby. (Source: NBC12)
The dangerous conditions could stretch into the morning commute, and Cowardin says VDOT crews will be on standby. (Source: NBC12) (NBC12)

Chesterfield armed robberies

Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in Chesterfield. Police have not directly linked the robberies, but the suspect description and pictures from surveillance cameras are similar in some of the incidents. The suspect is described as a late teens or early 20s white male between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall.

The description of this suspect is similar to that of other armed robbery suspects in Chesterfield.
The description of this suspect is similar to that of other armed robbery suspects in Chesterfield. ((Source: Chesterfield police))
The incident occurred at the Exxon located in the 2700 block of Buford Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department)
The incident occurred at the Exxon located in the 2700 block of Buford Road at approximately 7:20 p.m. (Source: Chesterfield County Police Department) (NBC12)

What else is happening?

Here are some other stories that may be of interest:

Crews work to restore power after snow, ice bring down trees

Here’s what happened last week to make you smile

Maroon 5 to headline Super Bowl halftime show

No end in sight to government shutdown as Congress returns to Washington

Weather

The precipitation is gone, but the freezing temperatures will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. And it’s not too early to start planning for this weekend when another bout of winter weather could be on the way.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: No precipitation Monday, but more on the way this weekend

What day is it?

Monday, Jan. 14 – National Hot Pastrami Sandwich Day

What’s Trending

Krispy Kreme is bringing out ALL THE CHOCOLATE!

Krispy Kreme breaks out chocolate glaze collection

Adoptable Animal

With this cold weather, we are all Harley right now.

Harley loves watching and listening to ed shearin videos puts him right out.

Posted by Smitty's cat rescue shelter on Sunday, January 13, 2019

Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.