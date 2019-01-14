News to know Jan. 14: Icy roads; schools closed; string of armed robberies in Chesterfield

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - We’ve got all the bases covered on the aftermath of a weekend round of winter winter across central Virginia.
With snow and ice throughout the region Monday, schools are closed and several businesses have shut down for the day. We have an updated list of all the affected places.
VDOT is urging drivers to be cautious and only travel if necessary. Several roads still have snow on them and icy conditions can make driving more dangerous. Virginia State Police has reported more than 300 crashes throughout central Virginia related to the winter weather.
Police are investigating a string of armed robberies in Chesterfield. Police have not directly linked the robberies, but the suspect description and pictures from surveillance cameras are similar in some of the incidents. The suspect is described as a late teens or early 20s white male between 5-foot-7 and 6 feet tall.
The precipitation is gone, but the freezing temperatures will be sticking around for the foreseeable future. And it’s not too early to start planning for this weekend when another bout of winter weather could be on the way.
