Man faces charges after German Shepherds attack other dogs

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man is facing charges after police say three of his unleashed German Shepherds attacked multiple dogs in Richmond’s Bellevue neighborhood.
Neighbors say one dog was mauled to death and another dog was injured. A teen girl was also injured in one of the incidents.
Georgia Dodge, 14, says she was with a friend walking both of their dogs recently when they got to an alley where they saw three large German Shepherds.
Two of those dogs began attacking her black and white terrier, Rosie.
Georgia says she tried pulling both of the German Shepherds off her dog.
“I didn’t know what to do," she said. "I was just like, I need to get them off my dog because I don’t want to see my dog get ripped apart.”
Georgia says she was able to break free and that she and her friend and their dogs ran into a nearby home for help.
Neighbors say this incident came after another dog was mauled to death recently by the same pack of German Shepherds.
After an investigation by Richmond Animal Care and Control, the dog’s owner was charged Monday with four charges - one count of having a dangerous dog and three nuisance dog citations.
Nearby residents say he lives out of state and often visits his mother, who rents a home in the neighborhood.
RACC believes the German Shepherds are no longer in the neighborhood.
The dogs' owner declined to comment.
