Man charged with murder, ‘use of cutting instrument’ in woman’s death

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A 34-year-old Richmond man was arrested recently on a first-degree murder charge in the death of a 50-year-old woman in November.
Police say Irvin Bowles also faces a “use of a cutting instrument in the commission of a felony” in the death of Dawn West Dutcher, who was found dead in an alley on Decatur Street on Nov. 7.
“We would like to thank the community members who called police with information on this case,” said Major Crimes Captain James Laino. “This helped lead to an arrest and brings us one step closer to bringing justice for the victim’s family.”
In November, police had released surveillance footage that showed an unidentified man walking with Dutcher a few hours before her body was found just one block away.
Friends said Dutcher was a grandmother, as well, who participated in back-to-school drives and helped in feeding the homeless.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
