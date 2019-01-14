Man charged after attempting to escape courtroom sentencing

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield man was arrested and charged after he attempted to escape a Chesterfield courtroom.
James Thomas Acors Sr., 48, tried to run out of the back of the courtroom after being sentenced by the judge. He was quickly arrested by deputies in the courtroom.
Acors is charged with escape from jail or custody by force or violence, which is a felony punishable with a maximum of five years in prison and a fine up to $2,500.
He is being held without bond and is scheduled for pre-trial on Jan. 15.
