Henrico investigating 2 homicides on same road; 1 victim identified

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - Henrico Police are investigating two homicides on Laburnum Avenue.
Police responded around 12:30 a.m. Monday to the 300 block of N. Laburnum Avenue and the 500 block of N. Laburnum Avenue.
The victim of the homicide in the 500 block of N. Laburnum Avenue has been identified as Ralph Haskins, Jr., 43, of Henrico.
The other victim will be identified when the next of kin has been notified.
Police do not believe the deaths are related.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.