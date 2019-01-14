4 foster children killed as WV home burns to the ground

CLAY, WV (WSAZ/Gray News) - After crews searched for 16 hours, the bodies of four children were recovered after a house fire in West Virginia, WSAZ reports.
The fire started just after 11 p.m. Saturday at a home in Clay, WV. Four people, including a 2-year-old boy, were able to escape the flames, but four children who were in foster care at the home died.
“Today was a tragic event for four young foster children,” said Linda Watts, with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resource’s Bureau for Children and Families. “We are truly saddened by the loss experienced.”
The names of the children have not been released, but an EMT and friend of the family says the children killed were a 6-month-old boy and three girls, ages 3, 4, and 8.
West Virginia Deputy State Fire Marshal Jason Baltic says it appears at least one of the children was trying to escape when the smoke and flames overpowered her.
The four survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment. The EMT says they are doing OK physically.
The home was completely burned to the ground in the fire.
Baltic says the cause of the blaze has not been determined, but he has no reason to believe there was any criminal activity involved.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.