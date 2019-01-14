Forecast: Clearing but still cold Monday with lots of melting

An icy and snow-covered morning

By Andrew Freiden | January 14, 2019 at 3:24 AM EST - Updated January 14 at 3:24 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Lots of ice/snow leftover on roads and sidewalks means a slippery Monday morning commute but some decent clearing will bring lots of melting today.

MONDAY: Morning clouds, midday and afternoon clearing. Lows upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 43.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 20s, highs mid 40s. Increasing clouds late afternoon with some rain or snow showers possible overnight.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain chance: 40%)

SATURDAY: Rain like in the afternoon/evening. Could change to ice or snow overnight. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 30s. (Precipitation chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: A wintry mix changing to snow is possible. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)

