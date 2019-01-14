Forecast: Clearing but still cold Monday with lots of melting

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Lots of ice/snow leftover on roads and sidewalks means a slippery Monday morning commute but some decent clearing will bring lots of melting today.
MONDAY: Morning clouds, midday and afternoon clearing. Lows upper 20s, highs in the upper 30s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid 20s, high around 43.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows upper 20s, highs mid 40s. Increasing clouds late afternoon with some rain or snow showers possible overnight.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the low 50s. (Rain chance: 40%)
SATURDAY: Rain like in the afternoon/evening. Could change to ice or snow overnight. Lows upper 30s, highs upper 30s. (Precipitation chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: A wintry mix changing to snow is possible. (Precipitation Chance: 60%)
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.