First Alert Weather Day: Major east coast storm will bring rain, possible snow to Virginia this weekend

Rain will arrive Saturday night and continue Sunday with a changeover to snow possible.
By Nick Russo | January 14, 2019 at 4:55 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 5:17 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a few days of dry weather, another major storm will threaten the eastern seaboard this upcoming weekend.

At this point, Central Virginia appears likely to see rain for most of the storm, potentially changing to snow before it ends Sunday night.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and the risk of a wintry mix at the end of the storm.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for rain beginning late Saturday into Sunday.
Rain will begin late Saturday evening with moderate to heavy rain at times on Sunday.

Most of the precipitation should fall as rain on Sunday.
Before the storm exits Sunday evening, there may be a period of mixed wintry precipitation or snow.

A brief period of snow is possible as the storm ends Sunday afternoon.
After the storm, an arctic air mass will overspread much of the eastern seaboard just in time for Martin Luther King Jr day.

Lows Sunday night could reach the mid 10s, with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 20s to near 30 on Monday.

