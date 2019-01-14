First Alert Weather Day: Major east coast storm will bring rain, possible snow to Virginia this weekend

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - After a few days of dry weather, another major storm will threaten the eastern seaboard this upcoming weekend.
At this point, Central Virginia appears likely to see rain for most of the storm, potentially changing to snow before it ends Sunday night.
Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day for heavy rain and the risk of a wintry mix at the end of the storm.
Rain will begin late Saturday evening with moderate to heavy rain at times on Sunday.
Before the storm exits Sunday evening, there may be a period of mixed wintry precipitation or snow.
After the storm, an arctic air mass will overspread much of the eastern seaboard just in time for Martin Luther King Jr day.
Lows Sunday night could reach the mid 10s, with high temperatures struggling to reach the upper 20s to near 30 on Monday.
NBC12 will keep you updated with the First Alert on any changes to the track of this storm.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.