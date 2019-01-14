Dinwiddie High School student killed in snow-related crash

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - A 16-year-old is dead and another teen is fighting for his life after an early morning crash in Brunswick County.
State police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Kress Road, near Justin Lane around 4:10 a.m.
Troopers said a 16-year-old male was driving a 1996 Dodge Ram and traveling west on Kress Road when it crossed a bridge that was iced over. The driver was speeding, lost control, ran off the road and struck a tree.
The 16-year-old driver was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 16-year-old passenger, Donovan Kendus, from Alberta, Virginia, died at the scene.
Kendus was a junior at Dinwiddie High School.
“We grieve for the loss of a young life, and our thoughts remain with the family, friends, students, staff, and community members impacted by this event,” a Dinwiddie High School spokesperson said in a release.
The school will have counselors available for students.
Police said neither one was wearing a seat belt, and speed and alcohol were factors in the crash.
Charges are pending.
Police continue to investigate.
