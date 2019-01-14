Deputies remind public of safe exchange zones after larcenies

STAFFORD COUNTY, VA (WWBT) - The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office is reminding the public to use caution when selling items online after two victims were paid with counterfeit money.
Deputies were first called to the 200 block of Dover Place on Jan. 11, after a man was paid with counterfeit money for an Apple Watch he was trying to sell on Craigslist.
The man who offered to buy the watch only identified himself as “Phillip,” and asked to meet for the sale. When they met, Phillip paid the man and started to walk away when the victim realized he had been paid in counterfeit money.
The bills felt different and had “For Movie Use Only” on the back. At that point, he could see Phillip running away in the distance.
A K9 unit was used in an attempt to locate Phillip, but was unsuccessful.
Deputies are also investigating a second Craigslist transaction that ended in larceny on Jan. 13.
The victim said he placed his laptop and accessories for sale on Craigslist when an individual agreed to buy it for $500.
The victim met two men in the area of 200 Dover Place. They exchanged the items and the two men began to walk away.
The victim then began examining the money and realized they were counterfeit. The victim yelled for them to stop and they ran away, causing the one to drop the laptop. He was unable to find the man who had the accessories.
The incidents are still being investigated. Anyone with information can call deputies at (540) 658-4400.
Sheriff’s deputies would like to remind residents of the safe exchange zones outside the Public Safety Building at 1225 Courthouse Road. There are two spots that are well-lit for item exchanges and custody exchanges in a law enforcement protected environment.
